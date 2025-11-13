Smart Money Is Betting Big In WYNN Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wynn Resorts. Our analysis of options history for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $137,479, and 9 were calls, valued at $564,069.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $185.0 for Wynn Resorts, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wynn Resorts's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wynn Resorts's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $185.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.3 $7.85 $8.3 $120.00 $166.0K 24.6K 215 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $8.95 $8.35 $8.35 $140.00 $93.7K 1.3K 641 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $8.75 $8.7 $8.75 $140.00 $92.4K 1.3K 106 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $8.95 $8.4 $8.4 $140.00 $67.2K 1.3K 529 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $4.0 $3.95 $3.95 $100.00 $45.4K 3 116

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively. In 2024, both the US and Macao were each 50% of total EBITDA.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Wynn Resorts, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Wynn Resorts's Current Market Status

With a volume of 570,831, the price of WYNN is down -0.34% at $124.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Wynn Resorts

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $136.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Wynn Resorts with a target price of $138. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Wynn Resorts, maintaining a target price of $136. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Wynn Resorts, targeting a price of $131. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $141.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

