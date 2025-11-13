Rockwell Automation's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Rockwell Automation. Our analysis of options history for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $383,700, and 4 were calls, valued at $619,705.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $420.0 for Rockwell Automation over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rockwell Automation's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rockwell Automation's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

Rockwell Automation Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROK CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.45 $1.65 $1.65 $420.00 $484.2K 150 2.9K ROK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.0 $6.1 $6.5 $360.00 $292.5K 39 450 ROK CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $28.6 $27.6 $28.6 $380.00 $57.2K 877 20 ROK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $41.5 $38.8 $40.17 $370.00 $40.1K 37 17 ROK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $192.8 $187.8 $190.3 $200.00 $38.0K 11 2

About Rockwell Automation

With roots tracing back to the early 1900s, Rockwell Automation is the successor to Rockwell International, which spun off its avionics segment in 2001. It is a pure-play industrial automation company that operates through three segments. Its largest segment by revenue, intelligent devices, sells factory floor-level devices such as motors, drives, sensors, relays, and actuators. Its software and control segment sells visualization, simulation, and human-machine interface software and control products such as programmable controllers, computers, and operator terminals. Its smallest segment, lifecycle services, offers digital consulting, engineered-to-order services, and other outsourced services such as remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and asset and plant maintenance and optimization.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rockwell Automation, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Rockwell Automation

Trading volume stands at 555,101, with ROK's price down by -1.15%, positioned at $390.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 88 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Rockwell Automation

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $397.8.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Rockwell Automation, maintaining a target price of $417. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Rockwell Automation, maintaining a target price of $380. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Rockwell Automation with a target price of $357. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Rockwell Automation, which currently sits at a price target of $435. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Rockwell Automation, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

