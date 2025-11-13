Smart Money Is Betting Big In FLR Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Fluor. Our analysis of options history for Fluor (NYSE:FLR) revealed 60 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 68% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $1,200,721, and 47 were calls, valued at $4,018,500.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $70.0 for Fluor over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Fluor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Fluor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Fluor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.7 $3.4 $3.4 $50.00 $1.1M 2.8K 6.5K FLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.5 $2.5 $2.5 $40.00 $343.3K 1.7K 1.3K FLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $1.4 $1.15 $1.25 $60.00 $267.9K 465 2.1K FLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.9 $2.6 $2.6 $40.00 $260.0K 1.7K 2.5K FLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.7 $2.7 $2.7 $40.00 $229.8K 1.7K 3.7K

About Fluor

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services.It serves a wide range of end markets, including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor generated $16.3 billion in revenue in 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Fluor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Fluor

Currently trading with a volume of 2,381,920, the FLR's price is down by -0.5%, now at $45.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 96 days.

Expert Opinions on Fluor

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $54.33.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Fluor with a target price of $56. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Fluor, which currently sits at a price target of $55. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Fluor, targeting a price of $52.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.