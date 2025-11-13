Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Joby Aviation

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Joby Aviation. Our analysis of options history for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 72% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $1,351,438, and 6 were calls, valued at $385,180.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $32.0 for Joby Aviation over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Joby Aviation options trades today is 4423.67 with a total volume of 9,190.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Joby Aviation's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $32.0 over the last 30 days.

Joby Aviation Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JOBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.15 $2.1 $2.1 $15.00 $709.5K 3.3K 6.4K JOBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.3 $3.1 $3.2 $12.00 $472.0K 2.6K 1.5K JOBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.75 $2.7 $2.71 $15.00 $121.6K 9.4K 471 JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.8 $5.6 $5.7 $15.00 $74.1K 8.1K 263 JOBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $3.7 $3.6 $3.7 $16.00 $68.0K 1.1K 184

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is a transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi for commercial passenger service. Its Joby eVTOL aircraft is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers or an expected payload of up to 1,000 pounds at speeds of up to 200 mph. The aircraft is optimized for urban routes, with a target range of up to 100 miles on a single charge. The company is also developing an app-based platform to build and operate an aerial ridesharing service powered by a network of eVTOL aircraft that it will manufacture and operate. It has one operating and reportable segment, namely flight services. Currently, the company generates all of its revenue from flight services provided to the Department of Defense in the United States.

Current Position of Joby Aviation

Trading volume stands at 13,618,588, with JOBY's price down by -2.45%, positioned at $15.9.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 104 days.

What The Experts Say On Joby Aviation

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $15.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $22. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Underweight rating on Joby Aviation with a target price of $8.

