Lyft Unusual Options Activity For November 13

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LYFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Lyft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $78,262, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,233,705.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.0 to $25.0 for Lyft during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lyft stands at 9390.1, with a total volume reaching 47,619.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lyft, situated within the strike price corridor from $12.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.47 $0.44 $0.45 $25.00 $535.8K 26.8K 21.1K LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.47 $0.45 $0.45 $25.00 $137.5K 26.8K 3.7K LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.18 $2.11 $2.18 $22.00 $78.2K 2.9K 375 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.45 $0.41 $0.45 $25.00 $68.9K 26.8K 9.1K LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.3 $3.42 $22.00 $68.4K 7.7K 268

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

In light of the recent options history for Lyft, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Lyft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,237,206, the price of LYFT is down -0.33% at $24.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Lyft

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $23.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on Lyft with a target price of $24. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Lyft with a target price of $30. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Lyft with a target price of $21. * An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $22. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Neutral rating on Lyft, maintaining a target price of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

