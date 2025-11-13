Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in T-Mobile US

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TMUS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for T-Mobile US. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $176,183, and 6 are calls, amounting to $243,530.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $205.0 to $240.0 for T-Mobile US during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for T-Mobile US options trades today is 654.75 with a total volume of 1,695.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for T-Mobile US's big money trades within a strike price range of $205.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.3 $11.0 $11.3 $220.00 $73.4K 2.2K 68 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $25.7 $25.25 $25.7 $220.00 $56.5K 276 26 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $16.0 $15.45 $16.0 $220.00 $48.0K 443 0 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.74 $0.37 $0.39 $227.50 $46.8K 143 1.2K TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.5 $6.6 $210.00 $46.1K 1.1K 70

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 85 million postpaid and 26 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves 7 million residential and business customers with its wireless network. It also serves nearly 1 million fiber broadband customers through joint ventures with fiber network owners. T-Mobile owns a stake in these firms, which provide wholesale access to their networks. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to wireless resellers.

In light of the recent options history for T-Mobile US, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of T-Mobile US

With a trading volume of 2,262,116, the price of TMUS is up by 0.65%, reaching $214.07.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $270.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Tigress Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $310. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Wells Fargo upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $260. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $280. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on T-Mobile US, maintaining a target price of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $263.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

