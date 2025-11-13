This Is What Whales Are Betting On AST SpaceMobile

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AST SpaceMobile. Our analysis of options history for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) revealed 64 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 29 were puts, with a value of $4,061,317, and 35 were calls, valued at $4,437,659.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $150.0 for AST SpaceMobile during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AST SpaceMobile options trades today is 1580.88 with a total volume of 29,602.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AST SpaceMobile's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $22.75 $20.25 $21.0 $145.00 $1.2M 1.9K 601 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $13.7 $12.5 $12.5 $95.00 $875.0K 1.0K 701 ASTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $8.8 $8.1 $8.8 $30.00 $616.0K 429 705 ASTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $8.75 $8.1 $8.75 $30.00 $612.5K 429 1.4K ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $21.0 $20.25 $21.0 $145.00 $487.2K 1.9K 833

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AST SpaceMobile, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is AST SpaceMobile Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 4,074,391, the price of ASTS is down by -0.19%, reaching $64.37.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 109 days from now.

What The Experts Say On AST SpaceMobile

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $80.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Clear Street continues to hold a Buy rating for AST SpaceMobile, targeting a price of $87. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * An analyst from Barclays has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $60.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.