10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $46.00 $80.3K 12.1K 3.8K VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $172.50 $32.8K 364 1.0K AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $13.50 $71.0K 1.0K 1.0K BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $125.00 $33.0K 790 784 EOSE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $16.00 $159.9K 253 311 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $545.00 $103.0K 253 168 ETN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $370.00 $73.1K 195 80 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $560.00 $59.4K 342 80 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $110.00 $40.4K 43 20 HON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $180.00 $28.3K 35 18

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.3K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 12180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 1093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 127 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.9K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $545.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.0K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETN (NYSE:ETN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.1K, with a price of $2360.0 per contract. There were 195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $560.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $2970.0 per contract. There were 342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 309 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $2020.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HON (NASDAQ:HON), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $2363.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

