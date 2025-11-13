10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $187.50 $72.3K 21.5K 102.2K WULF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $32.7K 65.8K 35.6K SOUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $12.50 $205.3K 65.9K 13.5K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $515.00 $25.2K 10.8K 11.7K AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $320.00 $90.5K 10.3K 3.4K MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $215.00 $30.5K 2.7K 2.7K IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $50.00 $110.8K 11.6K 2.7K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $70.00 $30.2K 24.9K 1.7K SNDK CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $265.00 $48.0K 338 728 RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $32.00 $98.8K 508 605

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.3K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 21506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 798 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 65880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 7307 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.3K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 65902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 191 contract(s) at a $515.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 10896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.5K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 10377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 2761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 143 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.8K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 11602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 217 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 24941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 526 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.8K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.