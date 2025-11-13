This Is What Whales Are Betting On Texas Instruments

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Texas Instruments.

Looking at options history for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $283,836 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $279,915.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $220.0 for Texas Instruments over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.0 $9.0 $9.6 $130.00 $120.0K 168 125 TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $44.65 $41.0 $42.85 $130.00 $85.7K 45 20 TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $10.2 $10.0 $10.0 $160.00 $66.0K 416 66 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.1 $3.95 $4.1 $220.00 $61.0K 4.0K 154 TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $29.9 $29.1 $29.48 $140.00 $58.9K 35 0

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Texas Instruments, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Texas Instruments's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,069,313, with TXN's price up by 0.22%, positioned at $163.45.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Texas Instruments

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $194.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, maintaining a target price of $170. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

