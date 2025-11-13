Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in AutoZone

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AutoZone. Our analysis of options history for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $156,460, and 11 were calls, valued at $617,660.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3400.0 and $5800.0 for AutoZone, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AutoZone's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AutoZone's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3400.0 to $5800.0, over the past month.

AutoZone Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $384.8 $374.0 $384.8 $4250.00 $115.4K 8 3 AZO PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $952.0 $938.0 $952.0 $4800.00 $95.2K 0 2 AZO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $103.5 $99.2 $99.2 $4000.00 $79.3K 62 12 AZO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $696.0 $678.0 $688.0 $3500.00 $68.8K 2 1 AZO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $578.0 $560.0 $570.0 $3600.00 $57.0K 2 2

About AutoZone

AutoZone operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States. The firm operates more than 6,600 stores domestically, serving the do-it-yourself and commercial (do-it-for-me) end markets. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, AutoZone manages a wide array of stock-keeping units applicable to numerous vehicle makes and models, providing its consumers with ample product availability. The firm drives traffic by providing superior and convenient customer service as AutoZone's team of knowledgeable staff assists consumers with diagnosing a vehicle's problem, selecting the necessary part for replacement, and occasionally, installation. The company also operates internationally, with roughly 900 stores in Mexico and roughly 150 in Brazil.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AutoZone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of AutoZone

With a trading volume of 36,252, the price of AZO is up by 1.7%, reaching $3853.24.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About AutoZone

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $4262.0.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $4262.

