A Closer Look at Bitdeer Technologies's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BTDR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Bitdeer Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $84,800, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,814,902.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $11.0 and $22.5 for Bitdeer Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bitdeer Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bitdeer Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $11.0 to $22.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Bitdeer Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTDR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.35 $2.3 $2.3 $12.50 $227.6K 2.8K 973 BTDR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.0 $0.9 $1.0 $12.50 $215.3K 1.2K 3.6K BTDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $2.0 $1.75 $1.99 $17.50 $166.3K 346 1.3K BTDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $2.6 $2.1 $2.6 $15.00 $130.0K 756 500 BTDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.25 $2.0 $2.2 $12.50 $109.8K 2.8K 3.9K

About Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. The Company does not conduct any substantive operations on its own but conducts its primary operations through its subsidiaries. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway, Bhutan and Singapore.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bitdeer Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Bitdeer Technologies

Trading volume stands at 12,085,423, with BTDR's price down by -22.02%, positioned at $10.87.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 103 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Bitdeer Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $34.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies, maintaining a target price of $30. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bitdeer Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Bitdeer Technologies, targeting a price of $30. * An analyst from Roth Capital persists with their Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies, maintaining a target price of $40. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies with a target price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.