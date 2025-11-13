A Closer Look at Amgen's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AMGN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Amgen. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 75% bullish and 0% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,600, and 7 calls, totaling $422,130.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $290.0 to $400.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale activity within a strike price range from $290.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.08 $0.55 $1.0 $400.00 $180.6K 614 275 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $50.0 $48.4 $50.0 $290.00 $60.0K 574 19 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $22.3 $19.15 $20.9 $322.50 $52.2K 99 0 AMGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $38.0 $34.55 $36.28 $310.00 $36.2K 799 10 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $51.15 $47.5 $50.0 $290.00 $35.0K 574 0

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drugs Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brought several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Amgen, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Amgen

Currently trading with a volume of 163,220, the AMGN's price is up by 0.45%, now at $337.81.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Amgen

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $314.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $329. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for Amgen, targeting a price of $315. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Amgen with a target price of $300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amgen with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.