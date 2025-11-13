Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NKE Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $418,190 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $186,204.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $90.0 for Nike during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nike's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nike's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $90.0, over the past month.

Nike 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.15 $7.1 $7.1 $70.00 $285.4K 22.5K 559 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.4 $15.25 $15.4 $50.00 $62.4K 627 0 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.45 $7.1 $7.1 $70.00 $53.2K 22.5K 450 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.65 $7.1 $7.1 $70.00 $53.2K 22.5K 0 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $2.88 $0.67 $2.64 $90.00 $47.5K 7.2K 0

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Footwear generates about two-thirds of its sales. Key performance footwear categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), NikeSkims (women's athleisure), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores (including about 5,500 in China), and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nike, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,276,931, with NKE's price up by 1.74%, positioned at $65.32.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Nike

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $87.5.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from BTIG downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $100. * In a positive move, an analyst from Wells Fargo has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.