D-Wave Quantum Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QBTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for D-Wave Quantum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,393,427, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $753,310.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $65.0 for D-Wave Quantum over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in D-Wave Quantum's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to D-Wave Quantum's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $65.0 over the preceding 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $5.95 $5.4 $5.4 $25.00 $810.0K 1.2K 0 QBTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $2.8 $2.67 $2.79 $19.00 $205.9K 234 738 QBTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.6 $11.6 $11.6 $30.00 $116.0K 8.2K 164 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $17.75 $17.25 $17.75 $15.00 $88.7K 5.8K 50 QBTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $5.3 $5.25 $5.3 $39.00 $80.0K 203 151

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

D-Wave Quantum's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 21,593,172, the price of QBTS is down by -6.21%, reaching $27.19.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 120 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for D-Wave Quantum

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $39.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, maintaining a target price of $35. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum with a target price of $40. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on D-Wave Quantum, maintaining a target price of $40. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, maintaining a target price of $41.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.