Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Affirm Holdings

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AFRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 86 extraordinary options activities for Affirm Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $709,025, and 79 are calls, amounting to $5,331,690.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $105.0 for Affirm Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $39.65 $38.35 $38.75 $40.00 $127.8K 1.7K 777 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $39.65 $38.45 $38.69 $40.00 $127.6K 1.7K 718 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $39.2 $38.7 $38.99 $40.00 $109.1K 1.7K 240 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $39.2 $38.15 $38.91 $40.00 $108.9K 1.7K 348 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $39.65 $38.7 $38.89 $40.00 $108.8K 1.7K 582

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks and through virtual card networks, among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States, followed by Canada and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Affirm Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Affirm Holdings

With a volume of 3,237,269, the price of AFRM is up 4.18% at $78.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Affirm Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $92.8.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $89. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $98. * An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $100. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $87.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.