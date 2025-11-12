A Closer Look at BioNTech's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BNTX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for BioNTech. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 90% bullish and 9% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $58,695, and 10 calls, totaling $385,849.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $130.0 for BioNTech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for BioNTech's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across BioNTech's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

BioNTech Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.0 $8.6 $9.0 $115.00 $60.3K 100 276 BNTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.3 $8.9 $9.3 $115.00 $59.5K 100 70 BNTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.9 $4.4 $4.5 $110.00 $58.6K 287 190 BNTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.4 $3.8 $4.4 $130.00 $42.6K 207 45 BNTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $10.0 $9.0 $9.0 $115.00 $37.8K 100 318

About BioNTech

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs. Comirnaty, its Pfizer-partnered covid vaccine, is its first commercialized product.

Where Is BioNTech Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 550,765, the price of BNTX is up by 3.66%, reaching $112.63.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 117 days from now.

Expert Opinions on BioNTech

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $125.67.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for BioNTech, targeting a price of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. keeps a Buy rating on BioNTech with a target price of $140. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

