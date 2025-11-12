10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GRAB PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $6.00 $899.3K 24.6K 11.8K EOSE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $16.00 $31.0K 5.1K 1.7K FTAI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $145.00 $1.0 million 0 525 NXT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $100.00 $46.5K 1.6K 467 HON CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $250.00 $31.0K 14 306 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $95.00 $138.0K 927 203 BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $26.6K 1.2K 195 GEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $540.00 $619.3K 145 98 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $110.00 $35.1K 7.1K 89 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $250.00 $60.0K 2.3K 58

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GRAB (NASDAQ:GRAB), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 11834 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $899.3K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 24685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 5105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTAI (NASDAQ:FTAI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 218 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 525 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $2040.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NXT (NASDAQ:NXT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 141 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HON (NASDAQ:HON), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 218 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.0K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $2664.0 per contract. There were 1225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 218 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $619.3K, with a price of $6320.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 429 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $1135.0 per contract. There were 7121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 429 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $1465.0 per contract. There were 2383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

