10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $430.00 $29.4K 3.2K 30.7K LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $140.00 $43.6K 5.6K 4.3K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $260.00 $35.5K 503 2.6K NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $4.00 $36.0K 742 1.8K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $195.00 $32.7K 5.5K 1.0K CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $27.50 $83.5K 4.0K 601 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $325.00 $45.2K 2.9K 465 DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $150.00 $40.3K 398 287 MMYT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $70.00 $201.3K 0 286 AEO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $121.5K 7.4K 150

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 3288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 4360 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $10.0 per contract. There were 5665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on December 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 1800 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 5575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 580 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.5K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 4006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 323 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 2945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI (NYSE:DHI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $937.0 per contract. There were 398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMYT (NASDAQ:MMYT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 218 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 286 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $201.3K, with a price of $704.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AEO (NYSE:AEO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.5K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 7445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

