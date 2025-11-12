10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $260.00 $41.2K 32.1K 88.6K CRWV PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $80.00 $86.7K 3.2K 6.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $33.50 $62.4K 2.1K 4.8K CIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $89.8K 39.7K 4.3K BBAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.00 $56.3K 16.7K 3.4K FIG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $40.00 $926.0K 680 1.2K MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $210.00 $33.6K 8.0K 1.0K FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $350.00 $35.7K 13.3K 1.0K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $77.50 $36.9K 5.1K 949 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $600.00 $457.5K 1.7K 922

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $412.0 per contract. There were 32163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.7K, with a price of $1735.0 per contract. There were 3227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4800 contract(s) at a $33.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 2122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4820 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.8K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 39738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBAI (NYSE:BBAI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 580 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 16720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIG (NYSE:FIG), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 1243 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $926.0K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 8013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 429 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $3575.0 per contract. There were 13307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 243 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 5183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 949 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $457.5K, with a price of $1830.0 per contract. There were 1742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.