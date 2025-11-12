Behind the Scenes of Archer Aviation's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ACHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for Archer Aviation.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,029, and 22, calls, for a total amount of $2,622,928.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $15.0 for Archer Aviation over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Archer Aviation options trades today is 14112.56 with a total volume of 184,290.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Archer Aviation's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Archer Aviation 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.81 $0.78 $0.81 $8.50 $530.3K 60.9K 7.6K ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $3.45 $3.2 $3.2 $15.00 $320.0K 3.0K 1.3K ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.81 $0.8 $0.8 $8.50 $314.2K 60.9K 12.7K ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $3.45 $3.2 $3.2 $15.00 $271.7K 3.0K 2.2K ACHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.81 $0.8 $0.82 $8.50 $164.2K 60.9K 17.3K

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. The company is engaged in designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in UAM networks. It is creating an electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Archer Aviation, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Archer Aviation Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 31,051,050, the price of ACHR is down by -1.45%, reaching $8.81.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 106 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Archer Aviation

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $10.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Archer Aviation, targeting a price of $12. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Archer Aviation, maintaining a target price of $10. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Archer Aviation, maintaining a target price of $8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Archer Aviation options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.