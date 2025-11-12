Vertiv Holdings Unusual Options Activity For November 12

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertiv Holdings.

Looking at options history for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,047,296 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $478,995.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $290.0 for Vertiv Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $113.5 $112.9 $113.5 $290.00 $283.7K 0 25 VRT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.35 $12.15 $12.28 $170.00 $197.2K 746 497 VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $8.25 $7.9 $8.11 $195.00 $123.2K 898 154 VRT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.3 $12.05 $12.18 $170.00 $104.0K 746 164 VRT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.3 $12.0 $12.2 $170.00 $94.3K 746 79

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vertiv Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Vertiv Holdings

With a trading volume of 2,189,641, the price of VRT is up by 1.93%, reaching $182.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 91 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $198.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Vertiv Holdings with a target price of $198. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $196.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.