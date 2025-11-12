Smart Money Is Betting Big In RTX Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on RTX (NYSE:RTX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RTX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for RTX. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,888, and 11 calls, totaling $563,006.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $210.0 for RTX over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in RTX's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to RTX's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

RTX Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $29.65 $27.0 $27.05 $185.00 $90.7K 147 56 RTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $29.65 $27.0 $28.35 $185.00 $64.4K 147 56 RTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $29.65 $27.0 $28.35 $185.00 $64.4K 147 23 RTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $29.65 $27.0 $27.05 $185.00 $61.8K 147 103 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $19.7 $17.05 $17.05 $210.00 $58.7K 28 23

About RTX

RTX is an aerospace and defense manufacturer formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure across three segments, mostly as a supplier to commercial aerospace and to the defense market: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, a commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding RTX, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of RTX

With a trading volume of 364,885, the price of RTX is down by -0.02%, reaching $179.19.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

What The Experts Say On RTX

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $197.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on RTX with a target price of $168. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on RTX with a target price of $205. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RTX, which currently sits at a price target of $202. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RTX, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

