Decoding QuantumScape's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for QuantumScape. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $292,383, and 10 are calls, amounting to $481,210.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $37.0 for QuantumScape over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of QuantumScape stands at 5314.0, with a total volume reaching 17,342.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in QuantumScape, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $37.0, throughout the last 30 days.

QuantumScape Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $0.34 $0.33 $0.34 $14.50 $101.0K 2.2K 3.0K QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $6.3 $5.75 $6.05 $37.00 $98.3K 119 353 QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.43 $2.43 $2.43 $14.00 $58.8K 702 610 QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.57 $0.51 $0.56 $16.50 $55.6K 5.2K 1.1K QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $5.55 $5.55 $10.00 $55.5K 18.5K 136

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corp is engaged in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles and other applications. The company's solid-state lithium-metal battery technology is designed to offer greater energy density, faster charging, and enhanced safety. Its battery cells have none of the host materials used in conventional anodes.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with QuantumScape, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of QuantumScape

Currently trading with a volume of 11,325,792, the QS's price is down by -6.35%, now at $14.9.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 91 days.

Expert Opinions on QuantumScape

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $16.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on QuantumScape with a target price of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.