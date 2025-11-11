Bank of America's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Bank of America. Our analysis of options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $726,809, and 22 were calls, valued at $2,920,925.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $38.0 to $65.0 for Bank of America over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bank of America options trades today is 14687.19 with a total volume of 128,084.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $38.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.03 $0.98 $1.0 $53.50 $1.0M 25.9K 22.0K BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.12 $0.11 $0.11 $56.00 $346.7K 67.9K 64.1K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $47.00 $320.0K 24.0K 1.0K BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.07 $1.01 $1.03 $53.50 $261.6K 25.9K 11.0K BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.65 $2.37 $2.56 $65.00 $248.3K 3.1K 970

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Bank of America's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 14,689,153, with BAC's price up by 0.59%, positioned at $53.73.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $59.0.

* An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $57. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $59. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Bank of America with a target price of $62. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $62. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bank of America, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.