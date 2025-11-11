CRISPR Therapeutics's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CRISPR Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 7% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $220,010 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $579,566.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $70.0 for CRISPR Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CRISPR Therapeutics's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CRISPR Therapeutics's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRSP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.1 $8.4 $8.3 $60.00 $166.6K 389 0 CRSP PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $4.4 $4.2 $4.4 $58.00 $132.0K 209 2 CRSP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $57.50 $81.9K 811 201 CRSP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.8 $2.25 $2.25 $65.00 $67.5K 2.3K 504 CRSP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.1 $3.3 $3.2 $60.00 $57.6K 4.3K 180

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. The company is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. Crispr's first approved drug is Casgevy, which was developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and targets sickle-cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, which have high unmet medical needs. The company is advancing a variety of gene editing programs in immuno-oncology, cardiovascular, and a stem cell-derived therapy to treat Type 1 diabetes.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CRISPR Therapeutics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of CRISPR Therapeutics

With a trading volume of 1,184,163, the price of CRSP is down by -0.38%, reaching $54.37.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 91 days from now.

Expert Opinions on CRISPR Therapeutics

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $66.75.

* An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on CRISPR Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $44. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on CRISPR Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $50. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on CRISPR Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on CRISPR Therapeutics with a target price of $93.

