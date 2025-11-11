Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on OWL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OWL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Blue Owl Capital. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 18% leaning bullish and 72% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $585,375, and 8 are calls, amounting to $511,513.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $16.0 and $20.0 for Blue Owl Capital, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Blue Owl Capital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Blue Owl Capital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $16.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

Blue Owl Capital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OWL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.9 $5.9 $6.1 $20.00 $305.0K 199 500 OWL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.3 $4.6 $5.0 $20.00 $250.0K 1.9K 500 OWL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $2.15 $1.55 $1.6 $16.00 $118.3K 23.0K 1.4K OWL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $2.45 $1.6 $1.6 $16.00 $90.6K 23.0K 6.4K OWL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $1.75 $1.55 $1.6 $16.00 $75.8K 23.0K 3.1K

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is one of the world's largest alternative-asset managers, $295.6 billion in total managed assets, including $183.8 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2025. The company has three core business segments: global private equity, (with $68.8 billion in total AUM and $40.2 billion in fee-earning AUM), private credit ($152.1 billion/$97.3 billion), and real estate/real assets ($74.7 billion/$46.3 billion). The firm primarily serves institutional investors (68% of AUM) and high-net-worth individuals (32%). The firm operates through more than 20 offices in the Americas, and the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions.

Present Market Standing of Blue Owl Capital

With a volume of 4,213,636, the price of OWL is up 0.47% at $14.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Blue Owl Capital

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Blue Owl Capital, targeting a price of $19. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Blue Owl Capital, targeting a price of $22. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Blue Owl Capital, targeting a price of $19. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Blue Owl Capital, targeting a price of $19. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Blue Owl Capital, targeting a price of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

