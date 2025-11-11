Decoding DexCom's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on DexCom.

Looking at options history for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $370,845 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $506,319.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $70.0 for DexCom, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DexCom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DexCom's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

DexCom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.2 $7.1 $7.3 $65.00 $339.6K 1.5K 467 DXCM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.4 $4.2 $4.3 $65.00 $195.6K 438 587 DXCM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $15.0 $12.9 $13.0 $70.00 $192.4K 11 148 DXCM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.1 $16.7 $18.52 $40.00 $33.3K 436 18 DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.55 $1.4 $1.45 $55.00 $31.1K 3.8K 242

About DexCom

DexCom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DexCom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

DexCom's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,834,034, the price of DXCM is up 5.23% at $57.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 93 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for DexCom

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $84.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on DexCom with a target price of $75. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for DexCom, targeting a price of $95. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on DexCom, maintaining a target price of $80. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on DexCom, maintaining a target price of $85.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.