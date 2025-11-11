This Is What Whales Are Betting On Newmont

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Newmont (NYSE:NEM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NEM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Newmont. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $134,936, and 15 are calls, amounting to $616,227.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $95.0 for Newmont over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Newmont's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Newmont's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Newmont Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $44.2 $42.25 $43.2 $45.00 $86.4K 6.1K 20 NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $19.0 $18.1 $19.0 $72.50 $57.0K 420 0 NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $18.15 $16.05 $17.15 $87.50 $51.4K 196 30 NEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.02 $1.92 $1.93 $77.50 $49.6K 2.8K 406 NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.4 $47.25 $49.2 $40.00 $49.2K 3.1K 10

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 11 mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines following the Newcrest acquisition. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves, along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

Present Market Standing of Newmont

With a volume of 2,812,336, the price of NEM is up 0.84% at $89.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 100 days.

Expert Opinions on Newmont

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $109.62.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Newmont with a target price of $115. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Newmont, maintaining a target price of $104. * An analyst from Scotiabank has elevated its stance to Sector Outperform, setting a new price target at $114. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Newmont, targeting a price of $105.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.