This Is What Whales Are Betting On Credo Technology Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO).
And retail traders should know.
We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.
Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRDO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Credo Technology Group.
This isn't normal.
The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 52%, bearish.
Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $66,600, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $2,454,455.
Projected Price Targets
Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $230.0 for Credo Technology Group during the past quarter.
Insights into Volume & Open Interest
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Credo Technology Group options trades today is 516.53 with a total volume of 1,072.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Credo Technology Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.
Credo Technology Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot
Largest Options Trades Observed:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|CRDO
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/15/27
|$53.5
|$50.0
|$52.25
|$200.00
|$522.5K
|646
|100
|CRDO
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/18/26
|$96.7
|$96.7
|$96.75
|$70.00
|$483.7K
|810
|76
|CRDO
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/18/26
|$96.0
|$94.3
|$96.0
|$70.00
|$480.0K
|810
|50
|CRDO
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/16/26
|$28.4
|$28.3
|$28.4
|$160.00
|$187.4K
|378
|66
|CRDO
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|01/16/26
|$23.7
|$21.5
|$22.5
|$170.00
|$135.0K
|752
|67
About Credo Technology Group
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.
Having examined the options trading patterns of Credo Technology Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance
Present Market Standing of Credo Technology Group
- Currently trading with a volume of 2,145,956, the CRDO's price is down by -6.99%, now at $158.26.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.
What The Experts Say On Credo Technology Group
In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $170.0.
