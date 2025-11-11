This Is What Whales Are Betting On Credo Technology Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRDO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Credo Technology Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $66,600, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $2,454,455.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $230.0 for Credo Technology Group during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Credo Technology Group options trades today is 516.53 with a total volume of 1,072.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Credo Technology Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Credo Technology Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $53.5 $50.0 $52.25 $200.00 $522.5K 646 100 CRDO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $96.7 $96.7 $96.75 $70.00 $483.7K 810 76 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $96.0 $94.3 $96.0 $70.00 $480.0K 810 50 CRDO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.4 $28.3 $28.4 $160.00 $187.4K 378 66 CRDO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $23.7 $21.5 $22.5 $170.00 $135.0K 752 67

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Credo Technology Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Credo Technology Group

Currently trading with a volume of 2,145,956, the CRDO's price is down by -6.99%, now at $158.26.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Credo Technology Group

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $170.0.

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Credo Technology Group, maintaining a target price of $175. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $165.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.