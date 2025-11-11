10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $65.00 $30.8K 2.8K 9.0K LAZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.00 $183.0K 27.8K 1.5K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $275.00 $43.0K 15.4K 1.1K AS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $30.00 $78.2K 4.7K 793 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $130.00 $46.0K 4.2K 723 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $95.00 $52.9K 12.1K 644 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $390.00 $124.5K 784 461 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $130.00 $34.3K 4.8K 452 ANF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $70.00 $46.6K 265 428 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $175.00 $195.9K 1.4K 202

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 980 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 2866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LAZR (NASDAQ:LAZR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $183.0K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 27842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 66 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 15457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AS (NYSE:AS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 481 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.2K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 4706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 4218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 331 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 12126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.5K, with a price of $2490.0 per contract. There were 784 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 4832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 413 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.9K, with a price of $1955.0 per contract. There were 1413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

