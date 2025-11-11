10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.50 $464.5K 1.8K 14.2K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $25.00 $35.6K 29.9K 5.7K TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.00 $123.8K 4.6K 1.7K NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $60.00 $213.9K 577 1.0K SRPT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $47.0K 3.5K 448 MDT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $97.50 $136.0K 269 355 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1000.00 $38.2K 7.6K 275 EW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $105.00 $127.5K 5 250 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $350.00 $49.0K 12.0K 231 TGTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $30.00 $38.3K 557 215

• For SLS (NASDAQ:SLS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 430 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 9291 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $464.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 1805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 396 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 29995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1546 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.8K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 4691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO (NYSE:NVO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 659 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $213.9K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 447 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 3534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDT (NYSE:MDT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 383 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 82 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $4250.0 per contract. There were 7605 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EW (NYSE:EW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 430 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.5K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 12041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGTX (NASDAQ:TGTX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 213 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

