10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $110.00 $42.0K 2.2K 12.0K INTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $35.00 $2.3 million 11.7K 4.5K ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $100.00 $39.8K 3.4K 2.7K SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.00 $877.5K 3.8K 2.7K PATH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.00 $27.4K 20.1K 2.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $270.00 $33.3K 29.0K 2.5K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $502.50 $29.8K 2.1K 1.9K APP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $550.00 $26.3K 2.2K 1.6K ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $227.50 $38.3K 1.2K 1.6K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $20.00 $49.4K 3.4K 1.0K

• Regarding NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 2277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 311 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 4500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.3 million, with a price of $528.0 per contract. There were 11731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 402 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $885.0 per contract. There were 3427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 2700 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $877.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 3840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PATH (NYSE:PATH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 430 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 20150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $1075.0 per contract. There were 29024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $502.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 2119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $527.0 per contract. There were 2263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 1292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 801 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $482.0 per contract. There were 3434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

