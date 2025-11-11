This Is What Whales Are Betting On Qualcomm

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Qualcomm. Our analysis of options history for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $312,750, and 21 were calls, valued at $2,198,270.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $260.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Qualcomm options trades today is 1427.44 with a total volume of 6,777.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Qualcomm's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $20.6 $19.2 $19.9 $200.00 $696.4K 2.2K 554 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $19.65 $19.15 $19.65 $200.00 $196.4K 2.2K 204 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $19.95 $19.65 $19.65 $200.00 $196.4K 2.2K 104 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $28.7 $27.0 $28.05 $210.00 $140.2K 65 51 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $28.7 $27.95 $27.95 $210.00 $136.9K 65 101

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Qualcomm, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Qualcomm

Trading volume stands at 3,019,030, with QCOM's price up by 1.39%, positioned at $173.96.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Qualcomm

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $203.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Underweight rating for Qualcomm, targeting a price of $165. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $225. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Qualcomm, targeting a price of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

