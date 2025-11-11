Zoom Communications's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Zoom Communications. Our analysis of options history for Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $524,518, and 20 were calls, valued at $1,190,769.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $72.5 to $130.0 for Zoom Communications over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Communications's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Communications's whale trades within a strike price range from $72.5 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Communications 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.8 $4.5 $4.5 $80.00 $450.0K 2.7K 1.0K ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $1.2 $1.11 $1.11 $115.00 $93.9K 14 1.0K ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $9.15 $8.9 $8.9 $100.00 $89.0K 3.4K 1.0K ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $9.0 $8.9 $8.9 $100.00 $89.0K 3.4K 504 ZM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $9.15 $8.5 $8.87 $100.00 $88.6K 3.4K 958

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zoom Communications, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Zoom Communications

Currently trading with a volume of 921,417, the ZM's price is up by 1.19%, now at $84.15.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Zoom Communications

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $100.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $85. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zoom Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zoom Communications with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.