Intuitive Surgical's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuitive Surgical.

Looking at options history for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $251,378 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $463,576.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $480.0 and $650.0 for Intuitive Surgical, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Surgical's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Surgical's whale trades within a strike price range from $480.0 to $650.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $5.4 $4.6 $5.4 $580.00 $108.0K 723 207 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $100.8 $98.0 $98.0 $480.00 $107.8K 78 11 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $86.0 $83.2 $86.0 $500.00 $86.0K 534 11 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $49.7 $48.0 $49.7 $530.00 $69.5K 26 28 ISRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.75 $2.4 $2.4 $650.00 $48.1K 560 325

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 10,000 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 6,000 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

In light of the recent options history for Intuitive Surgical, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 514,806, the price of ISRG is down by -0.09%, reaching $575.68.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Intuitive Surgical

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $569.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $525. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical with a target price of $529. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $603. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $589. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.