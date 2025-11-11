Decoding CoreWeave's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CoreWeave. Our analysis of options history for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) revealed 58 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 25 were puts, with a value of $1,452,677, and 33 were calls, valued at $2,089,594.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $125.0 for CoreWeave over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CoreWeave stands at 2868.23, with a total volume reaching 82,483.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CoreWeave, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CoreWeave Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.95 $14.65 $14.77 $85.00 $152.1K 939 279 CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $25.7 $25.0 $25.0 $80.00 $130.0K 53 68 CRWV CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $25.9 $24.95 $24.95 $80.00 $124.7K 53 457 CRWV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $40.8 $39.75 $40.8 $115.00 $122.4K 234 34 CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $23.15 $22.0 $22.0 $85.00 $121.2K 12 258

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CoreWeave, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of CoreWeave

With a volume of 33,653,825, the price of CRWV is down -13.65% at $91.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 95 days.

What The Experts Say On CoreWeave

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $128.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $110. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on CoreWeave, maintaining a target price of $120. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $174. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on CoreWeave with a target price of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for CoreWeave, targeting a price of $99.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CoreWeave with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.