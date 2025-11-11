Decoding UnitedHealth Group's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for UnitedHealth Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $183,584, and 25 are calls, amounting to $1,381,710.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $600.0 for UnitedHealth Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 4331.95 with a total volume of 3,352.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $193.15 $189.75 $193.15 $130.00 $154.5K 15 0 UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $13.45 $13.4 $13.4 $500.00 $139.1K 30.4K 103 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/21/26 $48.0 $44.95 $48.0 $320.00 $96.0K 194 20 UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $13.3 $13.25 $13.25 $500.00 $86.5K 30.4K 323 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $68.8 $65.6 $65.6 $300.00 $85.2K 12.6K 13

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of UnitedHealth Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 611,638, with UNH's price up by 0.27%, positioned at $322.45.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for UnitedHealth Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $406.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

