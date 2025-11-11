Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Bloom Energy

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Bloom Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $490,229, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,252,089.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $220.0 for Bloom Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bloom Energy options trades today is 2958.9 with a total volume of 2,859.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bloom Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Bloom Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $97.6 $96.4 $97.6 $220.00 $195.2K 40 20 BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $17.4 $17.2 $17.4 $120.00 $158.7K 6.8K 91 BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $14.2 $13.5 $13.5 $160.00 $135.0K 7.1K 205 BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $13.5 $13.0 $13.5 $160.00 $135.0K 7.1K 105 BE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.35 $2.1 $2.4 $25.00 $96.0K 7.8K 715

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Bloom Energy's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,202,928, the price of BE is down by -1.96%, reaching $136.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 107 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Bloom Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $134.8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bloom Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.