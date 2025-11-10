Chevron Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Chevron. Our analysis of options history for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $525,094, and 6 were calls, valued at $227,091.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $175.0 for Chevron, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Chevron's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Chevron's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $175.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $8.8 $8.3 $8.4 $150.00 $94.9K 1.0K 120 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $2.2 $2.15 $2.15 $152.50 $61.9K 338 663 CVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $1.68 $1.53 $1.56 $155.00 $46.8K 1.5K 1.4K CVX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $30.65 $30.0 $30.65 $170.00 $45.9K 70 15 CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.73 $0.72 $0.73 $157.50 $40.1K 1.8K 4

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Chevron, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Chevron Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,143,993, the price of CVX is up 0.26% at $155.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Chevron

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $174.0.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Chevron, targeting a price of $177. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Chevron, maintaining a target price of $169. * An analyst from Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.