Behind the Scenes of Praxis Precision Medicine's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Praxis Precision Medicine.

Looking at options history for Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 87% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $635,535 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $139,650.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $200.0 for Praxis Precision Medicine over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Praxis Precision Medicine's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Praxis Precision Medicine's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Praxis Precision Medicine Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PRAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $26.6 $23.4 $26.6 $160.00 $266.0K 0 100 PRAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $33.2 $28.5 $33.1 $170.00 $145.6K 7 44 PRAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $33.5 $30.4 $33.5 $170.00 $113.4K 7 103 PRAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $33.5 $30.2 $33.1 $170.00 $66.2K 7 67 PRAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $83.0 $80.5 $83.0 $120.00 $58.1K 113 7

About Praxis Precision Medicine

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for patients affected by central nervous system disorders characterized by a neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. The company has generated three clinical-stage product candidates, ulixacaltamide (formerly known as PRAX-944), vormatrigine (formerly known as PRAX-628), and relutrigine (formerly known as PRAX-562), as well as PRAX-020 which has been in-licensed by UCB Biopharma SRL, or UCB.

Current Position of Praxis Precision Medicine

With a trading volume of 269,644, the price of PRAX is down by -1.91%, reaching $165.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 109 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Praxis Precision Medicine

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $269.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Chardan Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Praxis Precision Medicine, targeting a price of $330. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Praxis Precision Medicine, targeting a price of $232. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Underperform rating on Praxis Precision Medicine with a target price of $77. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Praxis Precision Medicine, targeting a price of $350. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $360.

