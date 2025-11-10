Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Core Scientific

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CORZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 35 extraordinary options activities for Core Scientific. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $348,064, and 28 are calls, amounting to $1,392,894.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $8.0 and $30.0 for Core Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Core Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Core Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $18.00 $149.4K 44.1K 1.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.0 $0.99 $0.99 $20.00 $94.0K 51.7K 9.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.55 $0.54 $0.55 $30.00 $86.1K 91.1K 3.9K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.84 $0.68 $0.79 $20.50 $78.9K 732 1.0K CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.05 $3.9 $3.9 $22.00 $78.0K 79 321

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in designing, building and operating digital infrastructure for high-performance computing. The business operates in three operating segments; Digital Asset Self-Mining, consisting of performing digital asset mining for the own account, Digital Asset Hosted Mining, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for digital asset mining, and HPC Hosting, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for graphics processing unit (GPU) based HPC hosting operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the Digital Asset Self-Mining Segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Core Scientific, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Core Scientific Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 9,421,361, with CORZ's price up by 2.87%, positioned at $20.77.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 107 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $26.3.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $25. * An analyst from Clear Street upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $23. * An analyst from Macquarie has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $34. * An analyst from Roth Capital has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $23. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Core Scientific, maintaining a target price of $26.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.