Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SCHW

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SCHW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 32 extraordinary options activities for Charles Schwab. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 75% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 23 are puts, totaling $1,209,870, and 9 are calls, amounting to $661,540.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.5 to $110.0 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Charles Schwab's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Charles Schwab's significant trades, within a strike price range of $57.5 to $110.0, over the past month.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.2 $26.15 $26.2 $70.00 $251.5K 1.3K 166 SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.4 $14.35 $14.51 $110.00 $95.7K 496 113 SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.25 $10.05 $10.09 $105.00 $77.7K 669 697 SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.25 $10.05 $10.09 $105.00 $77.7K 669 774 SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.25 $10.0 $10.05 $105.00 $77.3K 669 543

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab is one of the largest retail-oriented financial-services companies in the US, with $11.6 trillion in client assets across its brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, financial advisory, and wealth-management businesses at the end of the third quarter. While best known for its retail brokerage offering, Schwab generates the lion's share of its revenue and profits through its Charles Schwab Bank and asset management segments. The firm is a dominant player in registered investment advisor custody, with over 40% market share, and has recently pushed into wealth management with robo-advisory, direct indexing, and other managed-investment solutions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Charles Schwab, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,626,757, with SCHW's price down by -0.39%, positioned at $94.87.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Charles Schwab

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $121.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $120. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $113. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $139. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Charles Schwab options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.