Decoding Alcoa's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alcoa.

Looking at options history for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $556,000 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $185,695.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $37.0 to $45.0 for Alcoa over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alcoa's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alcoa's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $37.0 to $45.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alcoa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.22 $1.07 $1.1 $38.00 $444.0K 1.9K 5.0K AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.22 $0.97 $1.12 $38.00 $112.0K 1.9K 1.0K AA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.17 $2.13 $2.13 $40.00 $39.9K 4.3K 741 AA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.11 $2.1 $2.1 $40.00 $32.5K 4.3K 1.9K AA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.11 $2.03 $2.11 $40.00 $31.8K 4.3K 552

About Alcoa

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose operations include bauxite mining, alumina refining, and manufacturing primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and the eighth-largest aluminum producer. Profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.Alcoa was the first mass producer of aluminum, launching the world-changing Hall-Heroult smelting process in the 1880s, making aluminum affordable. It listed as a public company in 1925. In 2016, Alcoa spun off its automotive and aerospace metal parts segment to focus on mining, smelting, and refining. It bought the 40% unowned balance of AWAC in mid-2024, meaning refining assets are now predominantly wholly owned, as with smelting.

Current Position of Alcoa

Currently trading with a volume of 2,851,434, the AA's price is up by 3.38%, now at $38.58.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days.

Expert Opinions on Alcoa

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $37.67.

* An analyst from HSBC persists with their Buy rating on Alcoa, maintaining a target price of $41. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Alcoa, targeting a price of $35. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Alcoa, maintaining a target price of $37.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.