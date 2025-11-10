10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $1.00 $42.5K 53.8K 1.7K KKR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $120.00 $275.0K 4.8K 1.0K AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $355.00 $51.0K 1.1K 850 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $74.2K 51.4K 767 AFRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $75.00 $30.1K 1.9K 690 GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $32.50 $158.4K 1.7K 686 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $400.00 $138.0K 354 656 HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $130.00 $180.0K 5.7K 406 BCS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $20.00 $46.6K 656 274 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $350.00 $33.0K 48 105

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ASST (NASDAQ:ASST), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 431 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 53869 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KKR (NYSE:KKR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $275.0K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 4854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXP (NYSE:AXP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $355.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 1155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.2K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 51456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1911 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLXY (NASDAQ:GLXY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 330 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.4K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 1776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 5762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BCS (NYSE:BCS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $3307.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.