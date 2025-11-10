10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $450.00 $37.6K 12.5K 55.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $252.50 $112.0K 1.1K 3.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $172.50 $25.9K 3.7K 1.2K JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $31.00 $99.0K 15.8K 1.2K MMYT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/21/26 $100.00 $29.5K 5 404 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $320.00 $279.8K 628 212 CPRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $22.50 $67.2K 11 210 NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $7.00 $25.8K 10.0K 108 VIK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $60.00 $34.0K 11 102 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $65.00 $60.7K 4.0K 86

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 12538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $252.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 3716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 67 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 15831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMYT (NASDAQ:MMYT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 284 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $279.8K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPRI (NYSE:CPRI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.2K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 802 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 10097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIK (NYSE:VIK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 39 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 76 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.7K, with a price of $798.0 per contract. There were 4030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.