10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $200.00 $46.2K 61.7K 157.5K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $190.00 $57.5K 15.2K 41.9K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $25.00 $54.6K 10.5K 3.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $450.00 $366.6K 6.4K 2.7K WULF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $184.0K 41.3K 2.6K HPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $23.00 $26.5K 11.1K 2.3K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $300.00 $166.2K 10.6K 1.9K LAES CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $32.2K 51.1K 992 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $50.00 $29.9K 215 975 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $330.00 $30.8K 2.7K 888

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 61776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $581.0 per contract. There were 15262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 220 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 10595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $366.6K, with a price of $5913.0 per contract. There were 6456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.0K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 41360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPE (NYSE:HPE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 917 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 11121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $166.2K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 10623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LAES (NASDAQ:LAES), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 431 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 51172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 992 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SEDG (NASDAQ:SEDG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 498 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 975 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 431 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $4405.0 per contract. There were 2773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

