A Closer Look at SoundHound AI's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoundHound AI.

Looking at options history for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $202,825 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $160,300.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $35.0 for SoundHound AI over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SoundHound AI stands at 3591.78, with a total volume reaching 2,532.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SoundHound AI, situated within the strike price corridor from $13.0 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SoundHound AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $1.37 $1.31 $1.37 $15.50 $95.5K 1.6K 718 SOUN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.15 $7.0 $7.15 $21.00 $53.6K 364 76 SOUN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.06 $2.03 $2.05 $15.00 $40.9K 11.2K 1.1K SOUN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $7.3 $6.3 $6.75 $17.00 $36.4K 1.3K 55 SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.0 $2.75 $2.9 $35.00 $29.0K 1.7K 109

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

In light of the recent options history for SoundHound AI, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of SoundHound AI

With a volume of 17,219,304, the price of SOUN is up 5.73% at $14.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 108 days.

What The Experts Say On SoundHound AI

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.5.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on SoundHound AI, which currently sits at a price target of $15. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for SoundHound AI, targeting a price of $26.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.