Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MOH

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MOH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Molina Healthcare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $128,880, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $266,844.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $190.0 for Molina Healthcare over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Molina Healthcare's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Molina Healthcare's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Molina Healthcare Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.0 $10.0 $10.99 $190.00 $90.1K 13 82 MOH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $22.8 $20.6 $21.7 $180.00 $52.0K 432 35 MOH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $52.1 $45.6 $48.0 $145.00 $48.0K 20 0 MOH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $23.0 $22.4 $22.4 $150.00 $44.8K 28 30 MOH PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $35.6 $30.9 $34.41 $170.00 $34.4K 40 10

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Molina Healthcare, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Molina Healthcare Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 900,813, the MOH's price is down by -6.97%, now at $141.46.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Molina Healthcare

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $185.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Molina Healthcare, targeting a price of $204. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Molina Healthcare, which currently sits at a price target of $167. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Molina Healthcare, maintaining a target price of $170. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $207. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for Molina Healthcare, targeting a price of $180.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Molina Healthcare options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.