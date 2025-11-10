Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRWV

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 85 extraordinary options activities for CoreWeave. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $1,966,818, and 67 are calls, amounting to $5,320,573.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $270.0 for CoreWeave, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CoreWeave's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CoreWeave's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

CoreWeave Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.0 $3.95 $4.0 $140.00 $540.8K 28.6K 2.0K CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $19.65 $19.15 $19.55 $100.00 $456.1K 5.4K 2.3K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.15 $4.05 $4.1 $140.00 $415.6K 28.6K 8.1K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.15 $3.95 $4.1 $120.00 $253.8K 7.2K 5.2K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.6 $5.35 $5.6 $115.00 $224.0K 3.7K 1.7K

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

In light of the recent options history for CoreWeave, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of CoreWeave

Trading volume stands at 14,356,046, with CRWV's price up by 5.95%, positioned at $110.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CoreWeave

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $174.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $174.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CoreWeave, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.